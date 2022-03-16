Jens Lekman’s Night Falls Over Kortedala Is Being Retired Next Week

Jens Lekman’s Night Falls Over Kortedala Is Being Retired Next Week

“Jens Lekman’s ‘Night Falls Over Kortedala’ is leaving this life and heading into eternity. Purchase the record, download the digital album, and stream it for the very last time by March 21st.” So reads a social media message from Secretly Canadian. It seems that 2007’s Night Falls Over Kortedala, perhaps the most popular album from indie-pop hopeless romantic Lekman, will no longer be available to stream or purchase after this coming Monday. Secretly adds, “Join us as we lay this album to rest by sharing your condolences in the YouTube chat on March 21st at 11am EST.”

So, what’s this about? Why would Lekman or his label discontinue this wonderful album? Is it a stunt? A sample clearance issue? We have reached out to a representative for Secretly for more information. Although this news is very much the opposite of hallelujah, I think I can cope as long as they don’t also disappear When I Said I Wanted To Be Your Dog.

In possibly related news, the recently launched Secretly Group podcast Secretly Society, which began with three episodes on the late, great Jason Molina, is planning to focus on Jens Lekman next.

