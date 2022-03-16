Today, Rivers Cuomo released “A Little Bit Of Love” and Yawners released “Rivers Cuomo” — smartly timed cross-promotion from the latter act, a poppy and anthemic emo band out of Madrid led by Elena Nieto. Yawners’ new album Duplo is dropping in May, and they previously shared lead single “Suena Mejor” (translation: “Sounds Better”). Now we get a grand sing-along named for the Weezer singer-songwriter, built around the refrain, “Rivers Cuomo, I want to give it all/ I want to know where it comes from/ I want to give it all!”

According to Yawners’ publicist, when reached by email, Cuomo replied, “I like the song.” Maybe you’ll like the song too. I certainly like it better than the new Weezer song. Check out “Rivers Cuomo” and “Suena Mejor” below.

<a href="https://bsmrocks.bandcamp.com/album/duplo">Duplo by Yawners</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “No Me Digas”

02 “Suena Mejor”

03 “Rivers Cuomo”

04 “Paranormal” (Feat. Cala Vento)

05 “Something About You”

06 “Honey”

07 “Tu Cumpleaños”

08 “Belong”

09 “El Máximo Solar”

10 “The House (Say My Name)”

Duplo is out 5/6 via Counter Intuitive in the US, Big Scary Monsters in the UK, Montgri in Spain, and Impartmant in Japan. Pre-order it here.