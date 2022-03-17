Nancy Pelosi Reads A Poem By Bono About Ukraine

Nancy Pelosi read a poem written by Bono about Ukraine at the Friends Of Ireland luncheon, which takes place annually at the Capitol building around St. Patrick’s Day. The U2 leader, who is of course Irish, provided the Speaker Of The House with the poem about the current situation. Here is the poem’s final line: “Ireland’s sorrow and pain/ Is now the Ukraine/ And Saint Patrick’s name now Zelenskyy.”

Pelosi has been vocal about her U2 fandom in the past. “We’re obsessed. We go to every concert. I’ve probably been to more U2 concerts than, well, certainly anybody in Congress,” she told Rolling Stone in 2019. Her and Bono have traded affection for each other back and forth over the years. As The Washington Post outlined, Pelosi has attended almost every U2 concert in the DC area since at least 2006 and she once referred to Bono as “her good friend” after he won a Golden Globe. Bono has been to her office to talk policy, and once said that “no one has fought harder than Nancy Pelosi since the day she came into office 25 years ago.”

Here she is reading Bono’s poem:

