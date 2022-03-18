King Princess – “For My Friends”

King Princess is gearing up to release their sophomore album Hold On Baby later this year. They already returned in January with a new track called “Little Bother,” a collaboration with Fousheé. That was presumably an early taste of the album, and today we get another one.

King Princess is back with a new track called “For My Friends,” a piece of emotive alt-pop. It comes with a clip directed by Nick Harwood, featuring King Princess and some friends having a night of misadventures around New York City.

Check it out below.