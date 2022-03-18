J.J. Abrams Is Making A Scripted U2 Show For Netflix

Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

News March 18, 2022 2:16 PM By Ryan Leas
0

J.J. Abrams Is Making A Scripted U2 Show For Netflix

Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

News March 18, 2022 2:16 PM By Ryan Leas
0

The Hollywood Reporter has broken some news about a new show about U2. THR reports there’s a new scripted series about the band coming to Netflix. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions are behind it under the overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

The series is currently untitled and in early development stages, so there’s not a lot known about it. One thing we do know is that it will be written by Anthony McCarten — which, if you consider his work with Bohemian Rhapsody, is not exactly auspicious. (McCarten also wrote The Theory Of Everything, Darkest Hour, and The Two Popes, so perhaps that bodes better.) There aren’t any plot details yet, but presumably it’ll be a big classic rock biopic type endeavor. U2’s level of involvement is also unclear at this point, though THR says it seems as if they have given the project their blessing.

Other than that, the series is shrouded in mystery for now, with reps for Netflix, Warners, and Bad Robot all declining to give any comments to THR.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Aimee Mann Says Steely Dan Have Dropped Her From Their Tour: “It Seems They Thought Their Audience Wouldn’t Like A Female Singer-Songwriter?”

2 days ago 0

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Explains Dropping Aimee Mann From Tour

1 day ago 0

Instagram Bans Kanye West For 24 Hours

2 days ago 0

Arcade Fire Are Reapplying For The Job

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Charli XCX Crash

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest