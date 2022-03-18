J.J. Abrams Is Making A Scripted U2 Show For Netflix

The Hollywood Reporter has broken some news about a new show about U2. THR reports there’s a new scripted series about the band coming to Netflix. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions are behind it under the overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

The series is currently untitled and in early development stages, so there’s not a lot known about it. One thing we do know is that it will be written by Anthony McCarten — which, if you consider his work with Bohemian Rhapsody, is not exactly auspicious. (McCarten also wrote The Theory Of Everything, Darkest Hour, and The Two Popes, so perhaps that bodes better.) There aren’t any plot details yet, but presumably it’ll be a big classic rock biopic type endeavor. U2’s level of involvement is also unclear at this point, though THR says it seems as if they have given the project their blessing.

Other than that, the series is shrouded in mystery for now, with reps for Netflix, Warners, and Bad Robot all declining to give any comments to THR.