Watch For Your Health Cover Interpol’s “Roland”
The Columbus Band To Watch For Your Health are noted fans of Interpol, so much so that one of the song titles off a 2019 split dropped the factoid “Hey Did You Know The Drummer From Saetia Was In Interpol?,” referring to Greg Dundy being the original (pre-fame) drummer of Interpol at the same time he was in the screamo band Saetia. Well, For Your Health decided to cover Interpol at a recent show of theirs, breaking out the Turn On The Bright Lights track “Roland.” Check out a clip of their cover below.