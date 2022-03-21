The Puerto Rican star Daddy Yankee isn’t just an important figure in reggaeton; he’s the man who literally named the genre. For decades, Yankee has been known as the King Of Reggaeton, and now that the genre has become one of the most popular styles of music on the planet, he’s getting ready to bow out. Today, Yankee announced one final album, which will come out later this week, and one final tour that’ll launch later this year. Once the tour is over, Yankee says, he will retire.

Daddy Yankee was among the first Spanish-speaking artists to reshape dancehall reggae sounds into a new Puerto Rican genre; he and his collaborator DJ Playero first used the word “reggaeton” to describe what they were doing on their 1994 album Playero 36. Yankee’s 2004 hit “Gasolina” was probably the first reggaeton track to become an international smash, and his 2004 LP Barrio Fino was the highest-selling Latin album of the ’00s. In 2017, Yankee and the singer Luis Fonsi topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks. At the time, it tied Mariah Cary and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” as the longest-reigning #1 hit in Billboard history. Given all that, it’s pretty indisputable that Daddy Yankee has done more than anything else to spread reggaeton around the world. Yankee is only 45, and music-industry retirements don’t often last. But if he really is going out with this record and tour, he’s definitely chosen a moment where his influence is at its peak.

This coming Friday, as Billboard reports, Daddy Yankee will release his new album Lengendaddy, which also happens to be Yankee’s first studio LP since 2012’s Prestige. In August, Yankee will launch his retirement tour in Portland. It’ll last through most of the rest of the year before wrapping up in Mexico City in December. Yankee hasn’t announced the venues yet, but you can check out his retirement announcement and the dates and cities for his tour below.

TOUR DATES:

8/10 – Portland, OR

8/12 – San Jose, CA

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA

8/14 – Rosarito, Mexico

8/18 – Sacramento, CA

8/19 – Ontario, CA

8/20 – Las Vegas, NV

8/21 – Rosarito, Mexico

8/23 – Atlanta, GA

8/26 – Orlando, FL

8/27 – Miami, FL

8/28 – Fort Myers, FL

9/01 – Boston, Ma

9/02 – Uncasville, CT

9/04 – Chicago, IL

9/07 – Washington, DC

9/10 – Montreal, QC

9/11 – Toronto, ON

9/15 – Houston, TX

9/16 – Hidalgo, TX

9/18 – Dallas, TX

9/20 – New York, NY

9/29 – Santiago, Chile

10/01 – Buenos Ares, Argentina

10/04 – Guayaquil, Ecuador

10/05 – Quito, Ecuador

10/07 – Cali, Colombia

10/08 – Bogotá, Colombia

10/14 – Barranquilla, Colombia

10/14 – Medellin, Colombia

10/18 – Lima, Peru

10/22 – San Jose, Costa Rica

11/03 – Guatemala City, Guatemala

11/08 – San Pedro Sula, Honduras

11/09 – Tegucigalpa, Honduras

11/12 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

11/19 – Panama City, Panama

11/24 – Monterrey, Mexico

11/26 – Guadalajara, Mexico

12/02 – Mexico City, Mexico

Legendaddy is out 3/24 at 8PM Eastern.