Moses Sumney & Son Lux – “Fence”

The new A24 action sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All At Once starts rolling out to theaters this weekend, with a nationwide expansion on April 8, and it comes along with a soundtrack composed by Son Lux that boasts some stellar collaborators. We’ve already heard David Byrne and Mitski team up for the duet “This Is A Life,” and there’s still team-ups to come with Randy Newman and André 3000. Today, we’re getting the Moses Sumney collab “Fence.” Check it out below.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once soundtrack is out 4/8, the same day the movie hits theaters nationwide.