Detroit’s Tied Down Festival Has Trash Talk, Jesus Piece, Fiddlehead, Mindforce, More

You could keep Lollapalooza. If I lived in the Midwestern United States and I was only going to one music festival this summer, I’d make sure that festival was Tied Down, which is coming 6/11 to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center. Some good things about Tied Down: It’s only one day. Tickets only cost $40. It’s named after a classic Negative Approach album. Its poster looks sick. And the Tied Down festival lineup has a whole ton of truly great hardcore and hardcore-adjacent bands. You could really lose your shit at this one.

Tied Down appears to be the latest new arrival on an increasingly crowded slate of hardcore festivals, and it looks like a good one. Headliners Trash Talk have been relatively quiet lately, but if you’ve ever seen them live, then you already know that their sets get fucking crazy. Canadian melodic hardcore veterans Comeback Kid are also up near the top of the bill, and the rest of the lineup is pretty mind-boggling.

This one-day show will feature Jesus Piece, Fiddlehead, Mindforce, Show Me The Body, God’s Hate, Section H8, One Step Closer, Build & Destroy, and hometown warrior-kings Never Ending Game, among many others. The idea of seeing all these bands in one day is truly wild. You can find all the relevant information here.