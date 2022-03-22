Detroit’s Tied Down Festival Has Trash Talk, Jesus Piece, Fiddlehead, Mindforce, More

News March 22, 2022 12:27 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Detroit’s Tied Down Festival Has Trash Talk, Jesus Piece, Fiddlehead, Mindforce, More

News March 22, 2022 12:27 PM By Tom Breihan
0

You could keep Lollapalooza. If I lived in the Midwestern United States and I was only going to one music festival this summer, I’d make sure that festival was Tied Down, which is coming 6/11 to Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center. Some good things about Tied Down: It’s only one day. Tickets only cost $40. It’s named after a classic Negative Approach album. Its poster looks sick. And the Tied Down festival lineup has a whole ton of truly great hardcore and hardcore-adjacent bands. You could really lose your shit at this one.

Tied Down appears to be the latest new arrival on an increasingly crowded slate of hardcore festivals, and it looks like a good one. Headliners Trash Talk have been relatively quiet lately, but if you’ve ever seen them live, then you already know that their sets get fucking crazy. Canadian melodic hardcore veterans Comeback Kid are also up near the top of the bill, and the rest of the lineup is pretty mind-boggling.

This one-day show will feature Jesus Piece, Fiddlehead, Mindforce, Show Me The Body, God’s Hate, Section H8, One Step Closer, Build & Destroy, and hometown warrior-kings Never Ending Game, among many others. The idea of seeing all these bands in one day is truly wild. You can find all the relevant information here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

3 days ago 0

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Explains Dropping Aimee Mann From Tour

5 days ago 0

Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian Wearing A Cannibal Corpse Shirt

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Take A Bow”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest