‘Flicted is billed as the completion of a trilogy with 2019’s Absolute Zero and 2020’s Non-Secure Connection. All three albums were based on musical cues Hornsby originally wrote for Spike Lee. I am disappointed to report that “Is This It” is not a Strokes cover. The album does, however, feature a duet with Danielle Haim on “Days Ahead” and contributions from Z. Berg, Ethan Gruska, and Rob Moose on “Simple Prayer II.”

As for the Koenig collab, Hornsby says:

“Sidelines” is a song about hysteria in various forms, starting with the Salem witch trials of the 1600s then to the present-day pandemic-era panic. It features angular melodic content vocally and a pointillistic middle instrumental section.

Listen below via Kitty Ninon Anais Faingold’s music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sidelines” (Feat. Ezra Koenig)

02 “Tag”

03 “The Hound”

04 “Too Much Monkey Business”

05 “Maybe Now”

06 “Bucket List”

07 “Days Ahead” (Feat. Danielle Haim)

08 “Lidar”

09 “Is This It”

10 “Had Enough”

11 “Simple Prayer II” (Feat. Z. Berg, Ethan Gruska, & Rob Moose)

12 “Point Omega”

‘Flicted is out 5/27 via Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers.