In late 2020, Karen Elson returned with a covers EP called Radio Redhead Vol. 1. Otherwise, it’s been quite some time since her last full-length, 2017’s Double Roses. Now, she’s about to return with a new album called Green, which she co-wrote and produced alongside Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk — probably best known for their work on Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour and star-crossed. It’s out at the end of April.

Along with the announcement, Elson has shared a new song called “Broken Shadow.” In addition to being the lead single from Green, “Broken Shadow” ties in with the upcoming sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, which also features Elson’s “Wild Blue” and Cyn performing another of Elson’s compositions, “Heaven Shines A Light.” The movie stars Lana Condor, Cole Sprouse, and Zach Braff, and is premiering March 31 on HBO Max.

Check out “Broken Shadow” below.

Green is out 4/29.

