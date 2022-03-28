Roxy Music Announce Reunion Tour With St. Vincent

UK glam-rock greats Roxy Music started in 1970 and broke up in 1983. The band got back together for a 30th-anniversary tour in 2011, and they kept touring for another 10 years, though they didn’t release any music. (The band recorded a reunion album, but they didn’t like how it turned out, so they shelved it.) The band broke up again in 2011, and other than a one-night reunion at their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, they’ve been broken up since then. Today, though, Roxy Music announced that they will once again reunite for a 50th-anniversary tour of North American and the UK later this year.

This reunited version of Roxy Music will not feature original member Brian Eno, who left the band to launch a solo career in 1973 and who has taken part in none of the reunions since then. But the reunion will feature most of the classic lineup: Singer Bryan Ferry, guitarist Phil Manzanera, multi-instrumentalist Andy Mackay, and drummer Paul Thompson. (Thompson didn’t take part in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame reunion.) After their last breakup, members of the band said that it was unlikely that they’d ever perform together again, but here we are.

This new tour is intended to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music’s self-titled 1972 debut album. St. Vincent will open most of the North American dates, and those dates make up Roxy Music’s first North American tour since 2003. Check out the tour’s itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

9/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

9/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

9/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

9/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

9/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

9/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

10/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

* with St. Vincent