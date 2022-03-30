Parquet Courts guitarist A. Savage is also a painter, and a few years ago he was commissioned to paint a mural at the London headquarters of Beggars Group, the record company conglomerate that includes 4AD, Rough Trade, Matador, XL, and Young. A just-released video gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his process and how he constructed a mural highlighting a wide array of classic Beggars Group releases.

The video is being shared now because Beggars Group has launched a contest to give away 25 albums from the Beggars Group catalog to one winner in the US and one in the UK. To enter, you have to list as many album and artist references as you can spot on the mural — the winners will be picked from the entries with the most correct.

So we won’t spoil the fun, but check out the video below.