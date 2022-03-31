Tim Kasher – “Forever Of The Living Dead” (Feat. Laura Jane Grace & Jeff Rosenstock)

Erica Lauren

New Music March 31, 2022 12:44 PM By James Rettig
0

Tim Kasher – “Forever Of The Living Dead” (Feat. Laura Jane Grace & Jeff Rosenstock)

Erica Lauren

New Music March 31, 2022 12:44 PM By James Rettig
0

Tim Kasher is releasing his latest solo album, Middling Age, next month. He announced it with “I Don’t Think About You” a little bit ago, and today he’s back with a new single, “Forever Of The Living Dead,” which features contributions from Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock in the form of backing vocals and saxophone, respectively. Here’s Kasher on the song and its accompanying video:

‘Forever of the Living Dead’ is the closing track, and so, attempts to sum up the various tangents of mortality and existentialism the album explores. It’s closer to stream-of-consciousness than most writing I do, using absurdist imagery to express, well, my abstract thoughts on aging, I suppose. As stream-of-consciousness goes, I’m not entirely sure just what it’s about at times. But it maintains a tone, and I’d like to think that tone reflects the album and the weight of our passage of time. I recruited both Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock to help out on this song, with Laura singing the second verse and Jeff playing a sax solo for an extended outro. Phenomenal stuff. Eric Stafford made the brilliant video, leaning hard into the absurdist imagery by creating a narrative of two zombies seeking one another out. I love what he’s done, and now I picture the video when I play the song, which is how a great video should work, in my opinion.

Watch and listen below.

Middling Age is out 4/15 via 15 Passenger. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mira Calix Has Died

3 days ago 0

Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell Win Best Original Song, Diane Warren Loses For The 13th Time

4 days ago 0

New Report Conflicts Diddy’s Claim That Will Smith & Chris Rock Squashed Their Beef After The Oscars

3 days ago 0

More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

5 days ago 0

Perry Farrell Shares Video Eulogy For His Best Friend Taylor Hawkins

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest