Tim Kasher is releasing his latest solo album, Middling Age, next month. He announced it with “I Don’t Think About You” a little bit ago, and today he’s back with a new single, “Forever Of The Living Dead,” which features contributions from Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock in the form of backing vocals and saxophone, respectively. Here’s Kasher on the song and its accompanying video:

‘Forever of the Living Dead’ is the closing track, and so, attempts to sum up the various tangents of mortality and existentialism the album explores. It’s closer to stream-of-consciousness than most writing I do, using absurdist imagery to express, well, my abstract thoughts on aging, I suppose. As stream-of-consciousness goes, I’m not entirely sure just what it’s about at times. But it maintains a tone, and I’d like to think that tone reflects the album and the weight of our passage of time. I recruited both Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock to help out on this song, with Laura singing the second verse and Jeff playing a sax solo for an extended outro. Phenomenal stuff. Eric Stafford made the brilliant video, leaning hard into the absurdist imagery by creating a narrative of two zombies seeking one another out. I love what he’s done, and now I picture the video when I play the song, which is how a great video should work, in my opinion.

Watch and listen below.

Middling Age is out 4/15 via 15 Passenger. Pre-order it here.