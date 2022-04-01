Freddie Gibbs – “Ice Cream” (Feat. Rick Ross)

News April 1, 2022 12:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Freddie Gibbs – “Ice Cream” (Feat. Rick Ross)

News April 1, 2022 12:13 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Indiana rap figurehead and upcoming Coachella performer Freddie Gibbs is back with his first new music of 2022. Following last fall’s “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss, Gibbs is teaming up with Rick Ross for a track called “Ice Cream.” Inspired by Raekwon’s song of the same name from 1995’s Only Built 4 Cubin Line, “Ice Cream” features production by Kenny Beats and a chilly-looking music video in which Ross and Gibbs go for an ice cream truck joyride around town.

“Dope feen got a pipe dream / Serve my neighbors 34 flavors / I got ice cream,” Gibbs raps, while Ross spits a verse about his stacks of cash and a closet full of unworn designer kicks. Listen and watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Red Hot Chili Peppers Unlimited Love

2 days ago 0

Mira Calix Has Died

4 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute To “True Rock And Roll Hero” Taylor Hawkins

2 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Wants Starbucks To Stop Charging More For Plant-Based Milks

2 days ago 0

Julian Casablancas Finally Breaks His Legendary Silence About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest