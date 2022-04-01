Indiana rap figurehead and upcoming Coachella performer Freddie Gibbs is back with his first new music of 2022. Following last fall’s “Black Illuminati” featuring Jadakiss, Gibbs is teaming up with Rick Ross for a track called “Ice Cream.” Inspired by Raekwon’s song of the same name from 1995’s Only Built 4 Cubin Line, “Ice Cream” features production by Kenny Beats and a chilly-looking music video in which Ross and Gibbs go for an ice cream truck joyride around town.

“Dope feen got a pipe dream / Serve my neighbors 34 flavors / I got ice cream,” Gibbs raps, while Ross spits a verse about his stacks of cash and a closet full of unworn designer kicks. Listen and watch below.