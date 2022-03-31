Dean Spunt is best known as one half of No Age, but his latest project involves a different duo. Spunt is teaming up with his fellow LA noise musician John Wiese, co-founder of the grindcore band Sissy Spacek, for an EP called The Echoing Shell on Drag City. The label describes it as “a fantastic conception in contemporary musique concrète,” and the advance track “Fruit From Color Vapor (Edit)” certainly fits the description. It’s abstract and not especially noisy by noise standards — a fascinating collision of sounds, flickering and fizzing and sputtering into the quiet. Hear it below.

<a href="https://johnwiese.bandcamp.com/album/the-echoing-shell">The Echoing Shell by Dean Spunt and John Wiese</a>

The Echoing Shell is out 5/20 on Drag City.