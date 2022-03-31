Red Hot Chili Peppers Got A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Red Hot Chili Peppers are releasing a new album, Unlimited Love, tomorrow, and today the band was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The band’s current and most iconic lineup — Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante — were present to accept the honor.

“To me, this is not a story of individuals,” Kiedis said during a speech at the podium. “I love Chad, I love Flea, I love John, greatly. They are amazingly talented … Something happens when we come together which is much greater than the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.”

George Clinton and Woody Harrelson also gave speeches about the band.

RHCP’s star is the 2,717th star to be put on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Watch the livestreamed unveiling ceremony below.

There’s also a Chili Peppers pop-up happening in LA this weekend: