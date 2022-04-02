Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Fallon & Kimmel On The Same Night

Red Hot Chili Peppers are in celebration mode around the release of new album Unlimited Love, aka the first album RHCP have made with John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. They also received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame this week. To that end, the band managed to play two late-night shows in one night (an elaborate April Fool’s joke, apparently, where Kimmel and Fallon swapped shows).

On Kimmel, the band performed “Black Summer” atop Los Angeles’ famed Roosevelt Hotel in a pre-recorded segment, which was apparently filmed Thursday while the band was in town to accept their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Meanwhile, on the Tonight Show, RHCP played “These Are The Ways” live from NBC Studios in New York. In the end, RHCP appeared to be playing live on two separate networks.

In each performance, RHCP also paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly at 50 last week. Both sets had the name “TAYLOR” emblazoned on Chad Smith’s drum kit. Watch both sets below.

In other RHCP news, the first episode of the audio miniseries from Broken Record is up and features John Frusciante in conversation with producer Rick Rubin.

Unlimited Love is out now on Warner.