Right before last night’s unendurable Grammys, the enduring CBS news program 60 Minutes aired a lengthy interview with Laurie Anderson that was conducted by Anderson Cooper. The avant-garde artist talked about her creative process and how it’s evolved over the past five decades, from her breakout 1981 track “O Superman,” her relationship with Lou Reed, and her fascination with technology and artificial intelligence. She currently has a large exhibition on display at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, DC.

“With a gun to my head, I say I tell stories,” Anderson said during the interview. “And those look like paintings sometimes. They look like, you know, songs. They look like films. They’re just stories. What is a story? What is its function? How does it work? Who’s telling it? To who?”

Watch the full segment below.