Watch Laurie Anderson’s Lengthy 60 Minutes Interview With Anderson Cooper

News April 4, 2022 11:26 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Laurie Anderson’s Lengthy 60 Minutes Interview With Anderson Cooper

News April 4, 2022 11:26 AM By James Rettig
0

Right before last night’s unendurable Grammys, the enduring CBS news program 60 Minutes aired a lengthy interview with Laurie Anderson that was conducted by Anderson Cooper. The avant-garde artist talked about her creative process and how it’s evolved over the past five decades, from her breakout 1981 track “O Superman,” her relationship with Lou Reed, and her fascination with technology and artificial intelligence. She currently has a large exhibition on display at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, DC.

“With a gun to my head, I say I tell stories,” Anderson said during the interview. “And those look like paintings sometimes. They look like, you know, songs. They look like films. They’re just stories. What is a story? What is its function? How does it work? Who’s telling it? To who?”

Watch the full segment below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joni Mitchell Sings Onstage For The First Time In 9 Years; Gets Covered By Beck, St. Vincent, & More At MusiCares Gala

3 days ago 0

Car Seat Headrest Performed In A Fursuit Last Night

3 days ago 0

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

4 days ago 0

Grammys 2022 Winners, Videos, & Memes

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

18 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest