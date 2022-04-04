Stream Houston Emo Band football, etc.’s New J. Robbins-Produced Vision EP

New Music April 4, 2022 4:11 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Stream Houston Emo Band football, etc.’s New J. Robbins-Produced Vision EP

New Music April 4, 2022 4:11 PM By Chris DeVille
0

You probably know American Football, and you might know Chinese Football, but are you familiar with football etc.? We haven’t checked in with the Houston emo band (whose name may actually refer to soccer) since their 2015 EP Disappear, and they haven’t released anything since the full-length album Corner in 2017. But they returned last Friday with their first release in five years, a new EP called Vision. It’s worth your time.

The legendary J. Robbins of Jawbox and Burning Airlines produced Vision in Baltimore only a month ago. Lindsay Minton’s vocals toggle seamlessly between a melancholy glide and an energetic surge, backed by pounding yet pensive indie rock, the kind where high-end guitar riffs intermingle over a hard-hitting rhythm section. On the opening track, Minton howls, “And if I die tonight, tell everyone I know/ The last show that I went to.” It jibes well with some of several great peers who also came to prominence in the 2010s, acts like Great Grandpa and Empire! Empire! (i was a lonely estate) and TWIABP — and, yeah, post-reunion American Football too.

Stream Vision below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joni Mitchell Sings Onstage For The First Time In 9 Years; Gets Covered By Beck, St. Vincent, & More At MusiCares Gala

3 days ago 0

Car Seat Headrest Performed In A Fursuit Last Night

3 days ago 0

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

4 days ago 0

Grammys 2022 Winners, Videos, & Memes

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

18 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest