Father John Misty is releasing his first new album in four years — Chloë And The Next 20th Century — this Friday. To celebrate, FJM will perform live at the Barbican in London with the Britten Sinfonia, and fans will be able to watch via livestream on YouTube. It kicks off at 3PM EST — you can watch his Chloë release show live below.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 on Sub Pop and Bella Union.