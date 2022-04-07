Grace Ives – “Lullaby”
Grace Ives, an alum of the Best New Bands class of 2019, is following up her breakout 2nd with a new album called Janky Star, which she co-produced with Justin Raisen. Last month, she previewed it with “Loose,” and now she’s back with “Lullaby,” a sticky-sweet song about finding comfort in familiarity. “I watch that movie ten times a day/ I can recite it, you press replay,” she sings in the chorus. Watch a video for it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Isn’t It Lovely”
02 “Loose”
03 “Burn Bridges”
04 “Angel Of Business”
05 “Lazy Day”
06 “Shelly”
07 “Back In LA”
08 “On The Ground”
09 “Win Win”
10 “Lullaby”
Janky Star is out 6/10 via True Panther/Harvest. Pre-order it here.