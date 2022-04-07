Grace Ives, an alum of the Best New Bands class of 2019, is following up her breakout 2nd with a new album called Janky Star, which she co-produced with Justin Raisen. Last month, she previewed it with “Loose,” and now she’s back with “Lullaby,” a sticky-sweet song about finding comfort in familiarity. “I watch that movie ten times a day/ I can recite it, you press replay,” she sings in the chorus. Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Isn’t It Lovely”

02 “Loose”

03 “Burn Bridges”

04 “Angel Of Business”

05 “Lazy Day”

06 “Shelly”

07 “Back In LA”

08 “On The Ground”

09 “Win Win”

10 “Lullaby”

Janky Star is out 6/10 via True Panther/Harvest. Pre-order it here.