Grace Ives – “Lullaby”

New Music April 7, 2022 12:51 PM By James Rettig
0

Grace Ives – “Lullaby”

New Music April 7, 2022 12:51 PM By James Rettig
0

Grace Ives, an alum of the Best New Bands class of 2019, is following up her breakout 2nd with a new album called Janky Star, which she co-produced with Justin Raisen. Last month, she previewed it with “Loose,” and now she’s back with “Lullaby,” a sticky-sweet song about finding comfort in familiarity. “I watch that movie ten times a day/ I can recite it, you press replay,” she sings in the chorus. Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Isn’t It Lovely”
02 “Loose”
03 “Burn Bridges”
04 “Angel Of Business”
05 “Lazy Day”
06 “Shelly”
07 “Back In LA”
08 “On The Ground”
09 “Win Win”
10 “Lullaby”

Janky Star is out 6/10 via True Panther/Harvest. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wet Leg Wet Leg

2 days ago 0

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

24 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest