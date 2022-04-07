The Weeknd Partners With MSCHF On A Saw Blade That Plays His New Single

The Weeknd has teamed up with hypebeast art company MSCHF for a saw blade that plays “Out Of Time,” one of the singles from his latest album Dawn FM. A limited-edition run of 25 is up for a blind auction now with a minimum bid of $1,000.

As the frequently asked questions notes, you cannot use the so-called Vinyl Blade as an actual saw: “Attempting to use Vinyl Blade on a saw could result in serious injury or death.” It also may not work as an actual vinyl. Though a turntable adaptor is included, it’s “significantly heavier than a standard vinyl record,” and its copper-clad steel grooves “may wear your stylus down faster than a normal record.”

Sounds useful!