Tom Waits Gives Rare Live Performance At Star-Studded Hal Willner Tribute In Brooklyn

Last night, a bunch of musicians honored the late Hal Willner at a private event in New York City, as Brooklyn Vegan points out. Willner, who passed away in early 2020, was Saturday Night Live‘s longtime sketch music producer and was behind a ton of star-studded tribute events and compilations — the most recent was I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, which was released posthumously last year.

Bono and the Edge, Elvis Costello, Michael Stipe, Rufus and Martha Wainwright, Cat Power, Beth Orton, Suzanne Vega, Eric Mingus, Kevin Drew, Emily Haines, Steve Buscemi, John C. Reilly, and more performed or paid tribute throughout the night. (Nick Cave and Laurie Anderson, who were listed on the program, were not in attendance.) Tom Waits also gave a rare live performance, which included his rendition of “Shenandoah” from the WIllner-curated Son Of Rogue’s Gallery: Pirate Ballads, Sea Songs, And Chanteys and a cover of “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

Here’s some photos and video from the event: