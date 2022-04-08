Bruce Springsteen, U2, Pearl Jam, & More Share Messages In Stand Up For Ukraine Social Media Rally

Bruce Springsteen, U2, Pearl Jam, & More Share Messages In Stand Up For Ukraine Social Media Rally

Today, Global Citizen has organized a massive “Stand Up For Ukraine” social media rally, designed to raise awareness about Ukrainian refugees ahead of a pledge event tomorrow. A lot of big name celebrities are involved, including many music icons.

Artists like Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Celine Dion, and Ozzy Osbourne have all taken to Instagram to share messages about the crisis. Meanwhile, Bono and the Edge offered an acoustic rendition of “Walk On” — one of those All That You Can’t Leave Behind-era songs that’s become modulated into an anthem for any time of need or strife.

“The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom — and for ours — in the face of unspeakable violence and an unjust invasion,” U2 wrote in their post. “More than 4 million people, mostly women and children, have had to flee for their lives — a population nearly the size of Ireland. World leaders must stand up and stand by Ukranians now … those who are fighting and those who have fled … and stand with refugees everywhere who have been forced from their homes and their lands.” Watch their performance and the other artists’ messages below.

