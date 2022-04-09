Kid Rock’s Bad Reputation tour kicked off on Wednesday night in Evansville, Indiana with a message from Donald Trump. The pre-recorded message seems to be a staple of the entire tour, which hit Omaha last night. “Hello, everyone,” the video began. “I love you all. I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

“Bob [Rock’s birth name is Robert James Ritchie] is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time,” Trump added before putting on a red MAGA hat saying “Make America Rock Again.” “Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Rock and Trump have been buddies for a while now. In a March interview with the polarizing Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson, he elaborated on certain sensitive subjects he discussed with Trump during his presidency. For one, Rock told Carlson how Trump asked for advice on how to phrase a tweet threatening members of the Islamic State. Rock tells Carlson that Trump sought his advice about how to phrase a tweet threatening members of the Islamic State. “I was there with [Trump] one day when he ended the caliphate,” he said.

He also talked about Trump asking him how to handle the standoff with the nuclear-armed North Korea. “‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.'”