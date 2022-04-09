Thom Yorke performed an acoustic set tonight at Zeltbühne in Zermatt, Switzerland. Among the many songs he played solo for the first time were Radiohead’s “Bodysnatchers” (from In Rainbows), “Exit Music (For A Film)” (from OK Computer), and “Decks Dark” (from A Moon Shaped Pool). He also gave solo debuts to “Rabbit In Your Headlights” (his 1998 collab with UNKLE) and “Pana-vision” (the new the Smile single). Radiohead’s “These Are My Twisted Words” and his own The Eraser title track were also performed solo for the first time since 2010. Check out performance videos and the career-spanning setlist below.

SETLIST:

01 “Has Ended”

02 “Free In The Knowledge” (The Smile song)

03 “Bodysnatchers”

04 “Everything In Its Right Place”

05 “Suspirium”

06 “Pana-vision” (The Smile song)

07 “Daydreaming”

08 “Decks Dark”

09 “I Might Be Wrong”

10 “Play Video”

11 “These Are My Twisted Words”

12 “Bloom”

13 “Unmade”

14 “Open Again”

15 “Present Tense”

16 “The Clock”

17 “Videotape”

ENCORE:

18 “Idioteque”

19 “Rabbit In Your Headlights” (UNKLE song)

20 “Exit Music (For A Film)”

21 “Spectre”

ENCORE 2:

22 “The Eraser”

23 “House Of Cards”

24 “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi”

According to Setlist.fm “Like Spinning Plates,” “Sail To The Moon,” “Last I Heard (…He Was Circling The Drain),” “There There,” and “Teleharmonic/Europa” were listed on the setlist as alternatives.