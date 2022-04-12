New Atlantic City Indie Rock Fest Has Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Titus Andronicus, & More

Imagine booking some of these shit-ass festival lineups they’ve been announcing lately and then seeing what the new Atlantic City fest Frantic City locked down for their inaugural year. The lineup for the one-day event, taking place at Orange Loop Amphitheater on Sept. 24, is relatively small but uniformly good. As seen on the poster, it reads like so: Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, the Murder City Devils, Shannon And The Clams, Superchunk, the Raveonettes, Rocket From The Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr, Control Top. As the man who sang “El Scorcho” once put it, how cool is that?!

Frantic City was booked by Todd Abramson, the longtime New Jersey indie rock promoter and WFMU DJ who used to be a partner in the legendary Hoboken nightclub Maxwell’s, along with co-creator Joe HoldFast. The fest will be hosted by music-adjacent comedian Fred Armisen of Portlandia and SNL fame. There will also be a “merch concierge.” I wanna go! Tickets go on sale this Friday at the fest’s official website.