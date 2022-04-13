Efterklang’s Casper Clausen Joins Us On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

News April 13, 2022
By Ryan Leas
On this week’s Callin Me Maybe, we’re sitting down with Casper Clausen, fresh off the end of an American tour. Over the last 20 years, Casper has been the frontman of the Danish trio Efterklang, which then splintered off into the sister project Liima for a few years. Along the way, he also started working on solo material. Last year, he released not one but two albums: the lush, psychedelic solo collection Better Way, which featured production from Sonic Boom, and Efterklang’s celestial Windflowers. We’re going to catch up about various projects and how they interact — and all the plans Casper’s got for the next year. As usual, you can tune in (and call in with your questions) here, tomorrow at 4PM.

