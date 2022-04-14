Atlanta Rapper Archie Eversole Shot Dead At 37

Archie Eversole, the Atlanta-based rapper best-known for the 2002 crunk hit “We Ready,” has been killed. TMZ reports that Eversole died on Sunday after being shot at an Atlanta gas station about a week ago. Dekalb County police have reportedly arrested Eversole’s brother Alexander Kraus for the murder.

Archie Eversole was born on an American military base in Germany, and he was 17 when he recorded his 2002 debut album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style. That album featured the muscular chant-along single “We Ready,” which been a sporting-event perennial ever since, especially in Atlanta. Eversole never found much prominence beyond “We Ready,” but he kept recording, and the Atlanta United, Eversole’s hometown Major League Soccer team, recruited him to record the team theme “United We Conquer” in 2018.

Below, check out the “We Ready” video.