On yesterday’s edition of Callin Me Maybe, we sat down with Efterklang frontman Casper Clausen for a far-ranging discussion about his career. Efterklang are a unique band, prone to throwing out the script and starting over in surprising ways. In our conversation, we touched on the band temporarily becoming Liima and then returning to Efterklang for an album sung entirely in Danish, as well as their latest collection Windflowers. We also talked to Casper about his solo debut Better Way, and what Efterklang have in store for their next album, for which they’ve already written 20-30 songs. If you missed us live yesterday, you can listen to the episode here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

