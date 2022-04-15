Stream Home Is Where & Record Setter’s Furious New Split EP dissection lesson

Home Is Where and Record Setter are two bands with a lot in common. Home Is Where are from Florida, and Record Setter are from Texas, but both bands have found home on the screamo underground. Both bands have been Stereogum Bands To Watch in recent years. The singers for both bands are trans women. And now those two bands have come together for a concussive new split 7″.

The new Home Is Where/Record Setter split dissection lesson has cover art from SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s Connie Sgarbossa, and both bands have really brought their A-games. Both bands contribute two tracks apiece, and we’ve already posted Home Is Where’s short, frantic “names” and Record Setter’s tingly, meditative “plain english.” Now that the EP is out, we also get to hear Home Is Where stretch out on “creationish,” which has guest vocals from Soul Glo’s Pierce Jordan, and Record Setter get deeper and heavier on “a world without you.” This is an essential split from two great bands, and you can stream the full thing below.

The dissection lesson split is out now on Topshelf Records/Father/Daughter Records.

