Last month, Say Sue Me announced their new album The Last Thing Left. At the time, they also shared a new song called “Around You.” Today, they’re back with another.

Say Sue Me’s latest is called “To Dream.” “I dreamed that everyone was alive, and I came to think that there might be no end,” Sumi Choi said in a statement. “One day everyone will come back and meet somewhere.” Check it out below.

The Last Thing Left is out 5/13 on Damnably. Pre-order it here.