Outside Lands 2022 Has Green Day, Post Malone, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers & More
After returning to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco last Halloween, Outside Lands has unveiled its 2022 lineup. Going down again in Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands 2022 will happen the weekend of August 5-7 and will feature Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA as headliners.
Additional acts playing Outside Lands include Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Jack Harlow, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Anitta, Polo & Pan, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 Gecs, Kim Petras, Parcels, Wet Leg, Washed Out, and more. In the dance-oriented SOMA Tent will be DJs like Claude VonStroke, TOKiMONSTA, ANNA, Avalon Emerson, J. Worra, Major League DJz, AMÉMÉ, Ellen Allien, and more. The full lineup is below. Get ticket info here.
LINEUP:
Green Day
Post Malone
SZA
Jack Harlow
Weezer
Phoebe Bridgers
Illenium
Lil Uzi Vert
Kali Uchis
Disclosure
Mitski
Polo & Pan
Anitta
Dominic Fike
Oliver Tree
Mac DeMarco
Pusha T
Mt. Joy
Kim Petras
Local Natives
The Marías
Larry June
100 Gecs
Parcels
Dayglow
Purple Disco Machine
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Ashe
Surf Mesa
Wet Leg
Sam Fender
Role Model
Baby Tate
The Backseat Lovers
Amber Mark
Best Coast
Franc Moody
Pussy Riot
Duckwrth
Empress Of
Rostam
Zoe Wees
Faye Webster
Griff
Anna Lunoe
KennyHoopla
Maxo Kream
Lido Pimienta
Briston Maroney
Sampa The Great
Del Water Gap
Robert Glasper
Inner Wave
Tyla Yaweh
Glaive
The Beths
Petey
Odie
Benny Sings
Thuy
MICHELLE
Jelani Aryeh
Wilderado
Cory Henry
The Emo Night Tour
PawPaw Rod
L’Rain
Cassandra Jenkins
Unusual Demont
Forester
The BLSSM
SPELLLING
Tre’ Amani
SOMA TENT
Claude VonStroke
Dixon
TOKiMONSTA
Absolute.
AMÉMÉ
ANNA
Avalon Emerson
Barry Can’t Swim
Cassian
DJ Minx
DJ Seinfeld
Ellen Allien
India Jordan
J. Worra
JOPLYN
Major League Djz
MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson
Perel