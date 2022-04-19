Outside Lands 2022 Has Green Day, Post Malone, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers & More

After returning to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco last Halloween, Outside Lands has unveiled its 2022 lineup. Going down again in Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands 2022 will happen the weekend of August 5-7 and will feature Green Day, Post Malone, and SZA as headliners.

Additional acts playing Outside Lands include Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Jack Harlow, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Anitta, Polo & Pan, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, Mac DeMarco, 100 Gecs, Kim Petras, Parcels, Wet Leg, Washed Out, and more. In the dance-oriented SOMA Tent will be DJs like Claude VonStroke, TOKiMONSTA, ANNA, Avalon Emerson, J. Worra, Major League DJz, AMÉMÉ, Ellen Allien, and more. The full lineup is below. Get ticket info here.

LINEUP:

Green Day

Post Malone

SZA

Jack Harlow

Weezer

Phoebe Bridgers

Illenium

Lil Uzi Vert

Kali Uchis

Disclosure

Mitski

Polo & Pan

Anitta

Dominic Fike

Oliver Tree

Mac DeMarco

Pusha T

Mt. Joy

Kim Petras

Local Natives

The Marías

Larry June

100 Gecs

Parcels

Dayglow

Purple Disco Machine

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Ashe

Surf Mesa

Wet Leg

Sam Fender

Role Model

Baby Tate

The Backseat Lovers

Amber Mark

Best Coast

Franc Moody

Pussy Riot

Duckwrth

Empress Of

Rostam

Zoe Wees

Faye Webster

Griff

Anna Lunoe

KennyHoopla

Maxo Kream

Lido Pimienta

Briston Maroney

Sampa The Great

Del Water Gap

Robert Glasper

Inner Wave

Tyla Yaweh

Glaive

The Beths

Petey

Odie

Benny Sings

Thuy

MICHELLE

Jelani Aryeh

Wilderado

Cory Henry

The Emo Night Tour

PawPaw Rod

L’Rain

Cassandra Jenkins

Unusual Demont

Forester

The BLSSM

SPELLLING

Tre’ Amani

SOMA TENT

Claude VonStroke

Dixon

TOKiMONSTA

Absolute.

AMÉMÉ

ANNA

Avalon Emerson

Barry Can’t Swim

Cassian

DJ Minx

DJ Seinfeld

Ellen Allien

India Jordan

J. Worra

JOPLYN

Major League Djz

MPHD b2b Tiffany Tyson

Perel