0

Big Thief are currently on tour in support of their latest album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and over the weekend that tour rolled through Brooklyn for a two-night run at Kings Theatre. At their show on Friday night, the band debuted a cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Like A Rose,” which appears on her 1988 self-titled album. Watch video from the show below.

Adrianne Lenker also played a new song on her Instagram Live recently:

James Rettig Staff

