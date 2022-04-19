New Ozarks Festival FORMAT Has Beach House, The War On Drugs, Nile Rodgers, & More

0

FORMAT is a new festival that will take place this fall in Bentonville, Arkansas, which is located in the Ozarks. The inaugural lineup features Beach House, the War On Drugs, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Herbie Hancock, the Flaming Lips, Phoenix, Khruangbin, Rüfüs Du Sol, Thundercat, Fatboy Slim, Moses Sumney, Robert Glasper, Jamila Woods, Digable Planets, The Comet Is Coming, Shygirl, and more.

FORMAT (which stands for “For Music + Art + Technology) goes down from September 23 through 25 at the Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville. Tickets go on sale this Friday (4/22) at 10AM CT. More details here.

