Jennifer Lopez, Marc Bolan, Lil Baby Documentaries Set To Premiere At Tribeca 2022

The slate for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival has been revealed, and a number of music-related documentaries are set to premiere there.

The opening night film will be a new doc about Jennifer Lopez called Halftime that uses her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show as a jumping off point to reflect on the performer and actress’ more recent career. It’ll later debut on Netflix.

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex will have its world premiere at Tribeca. It’s an extension of the star-studded tribute compilation that was released in 2020, and it’ll provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of that compilation as well as a celebration of Bolan’s life and legacy. It’ll include reflections from Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Hal Willner, Joan Jett, and David Bowie.

A documentary about the Atlanta rapper Lil Baby called Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby will also debut at Tribeca. The Karam Gill-directed film “follows the transformational career of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, and his rise as a giant in rap and pop culture.” The screening will be followed by a special performance from Lil Baby.

There will also be a documentary about Southern rapper the D.O.C. directed by David Caplan that’ll feature talking heads from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Xzibit, and many more. A documentary about Detroit techno called God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines will also premiere at Tribeca, as will a doc about the Icelandic band Of Monsters And Men called TÍU. The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, a documentary about May Pang’s 18-month relationship with John Lennon, will debut as part of Tribeca’s online offerings

Also on the schedule is Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song— which premiered at Venice and Telluride last year and has been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics for a 2022 release — A tribute performance featuring Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and “a surprise guest” will follow its screening.

Nothing Compares, a documentary about Sinead O’Connor that had its premiere at Sundance a few months back, will also be appearing at Tribeca. That one will eventually end up on Showtime.

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will take place from June 8 through 19. More details and a full lineup is here.