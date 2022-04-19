Jennifer Lopez, Marc Bolan, Lil Baby Documentaries Set To Premiere At Tribeca 2022

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Bolan, Lil Baby Documentaries Set To Premiere At Tribeca 2022

The slate for this year’s Tribeca Film Festival has been revealed, and a number of music-related documentaries are set to premiere there.

The opening night film will be a new doc about Jennifer Lopez called Halftime that uses her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show as a jumping off point to reflect on the performer and actress’ more recent career. It’ll later debut on Netflix.

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex will have its world premiere at Tribeca. It’s an extension of the star-studded tribute compilation that was released in 2020, and it’ll provide a behind-the-scenes look at the making of that compilation as well as a celebration of Bolan’s life and legacy. It’ll include reflections from Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, Hal Willner, Joan Jett, and David Bowie.

A documentary about the Atlanta rapper Lil Baby called Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby will also debut at Tribeca. The Karam Gill-directed film “follows the transformational career of Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, and his rise as a giant in rap and pop culture.” The screening will be followed by a special performance from Lil Baby.

There will also be a documentary about Southern rapper the D.O.C. directed by David Caplan that’ll feature talking heads from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Ice Cube, Xzibit, and many more. A documentary about Detroit techno called God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines will also premiere at Tribeca, as will a doc about the Icelandic band Of Monsters And Men called TÍU. The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, a documentary about May Pang’s 18-month relationship with John Lennon, will debut as part of Tribeca’s online offerings

Also on the schedule is Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song— which premiered at Venice and Telluride last year and has been picked up by Sony Pictures Classics for a 2022 release — A tribute performance featuring Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and “a surprise guest” will follow its screening.

Nothing Compares, a documentary about Sinead O’Connor that had its premiere at Sundance a few months back, will also be appearing at Tribeca. That one will eventually end up on Showtime.

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival will take place from June 8 through 19. More details and a full lineup is here.

