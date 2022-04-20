Purity Ring – “graves”

New Music April 20, 2022
0

Purity Ring have followed up last year’s single “soshy” with another song called “graves.” Whereas the former track leaned into the dark and creeping feel of the duo’s early work, this new one is — despite its morbid title — neon bright and infused with a crystalline EDM feel.

Megan James and Corin Roddick started rolling out “graves” to fans two days ago through a new website at purityring.gift. They’ve been allowing one fan at a time to listen to “graves” while the rest wait in a queue. Now it’s on your various DSPs and on YouTube with a video by James.

According to a press release, “graves” is the title track from Purity Ring’s upcoming Graves EP. James shared a statement revealing that they’ve been working on it for a long time: “This song has been haunting us for 8 straight years so we’re very glad to let it be heard. We hope it brings you as much joy as it has now brought us. Thank you for listening and please enjoy the beautiful music video about human cells.”

That video can be enjoyed below.

The Graves EP is out 6/3.

