Elton John Announces 50th Anniversary Deluxe Madman Across The Water With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Elton John’s album Madman Across The Water is getting an 50th anniversary deluxe edition. It’ll be available on a few formats (3CD/1 Blu-Ray, 4LP, 2CD, and 1LP sets) on June 10. The most exhaustive of those is the Super Deluxe box set, which will feature 18 previously unreleased tracks, a reproduction of a poster from 1971, and a 104-page book featuring photos, essays and interviews, and other material taken from the Rocket Archive.

All of the Madman Across The Water 50th anniversary editions contain the 2016 remaster of the album. The previously unreleased tracks include piano demos of the songs from it and the audio from BBC’s Sounds For Saturday concert that was broadcast in 1972.

Here’s an unboxing trailer for the collection:

Here’s a preview of the “Tiny Dancer” piano demo:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tiny Dancer” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

02 “Levon” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

03 “Razor Face” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

04 “Madman Across The Water” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

05 “Indian Sunset” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

06 “Holiday Inn” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

07 “Rotten Peaches” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

08 “All The Nasties” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

09 “Goodbye” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

10 “Indian Sunset (Live Radio Broadcast)”

11 “Madman Across The Water (Original Version featuring Mick Ronson)”

12 “Rock Me When He’s Gone”

13 “Levon” (Mono Single Version)

14 “Razor Face” (Extended Version)

15 “Madman Across The Water” (1970 Piano Demo)

16 “Tiny Dancer” (Piano Demo)

17 “Levon” (Piano Demo)

18 “Razor Face” (Piano Demo)

19 “Madman Across The Water” (1971 Piano Demo)

20 “Indian Sunset” (Piano Demo)

21 “Holiday Inn” (Piano Demo)

22 “Rotten Peaches” (Piano Demo)

23 “All The Nasties” (Piano Demo)

24 “Goodbye” (Piano Demo)

25 “Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Piano Demo)

26 “Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Full Version)

27 “Tiny Dancer” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

28 “Rotten Peaches” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

29 “Razor Face” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

30 “Holiday Inn” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

31 “Indian Sunset” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

32 “Levon” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

33 “Madman Across The Water” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

34 “Goodbye” (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

The Madman Across The Water 50th anniversary deluxe edition is out 6/10 via UMe. Pre-order it here.