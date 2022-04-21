Gospel – “deerghost” & “S.R.O.”

New Music April 21, 2022 1:52 PM By James Rettig
0

The New York prog-screamo band Gospel released just one album, The Moon Is A Dead World, back in 2005, but next month they’re returning with their first new album in 17 years, The Loser, which was produced by Converge’s Kurt Ballou, who also recorded their debut. They shared “S.R.O.” from it a few months back, which we here at Stereogum missed. But thanks to zipzerozilch over in the comments section on a different post, we will not miss The Loser‘s second single, “deerghost,” which dropped yesterday. Check it and “S.R.O.” out below.

The Loser is out 5/13 via Dog Knights Records. Pre-order it here.

