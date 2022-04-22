A month ago, Bruce Hornsby announced his new album ‘Flicted. It came with a couple high-profile indie collabs, including an appearance from Danielle Haim and Hornsby teaming up with Ezra Koenig for lead single and opener “Sidelines.” Today, he’s back with another preview of the album.

Hornsby’s latest is a cover of Chuck Berry’s “Too Much Monkey Business.” “‘Too Much Monkey Business’ is a first for me, a cover song on a studio record,” Hornsby said in a statement. “Leon Russell and I arranged this Chuck Berry song years ago and I wanted to revisit what we did and give it an update.”

Check it out below.

‘Flicted is out 5/27 via Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers.