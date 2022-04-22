Last night, just after his new album It’s Almost Dry entered into the world, Pusha T performed one of its songs on The Tonight Show. Backed up by the Roots, Push ran through “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the Kanye West-produced tracks from the album — the one with the Third Eye Blind reference. Kanye, unsurprisingly, was not there, though his voice was looped into the beat.

This morning, Pusha continued his press tour with a visit to The Breakfast Club, where he spoke on a range of subjects. He suggested a Clipse reunion might not be out of the question, and how the recent death of both of their parents has brought him closer with his brother No Malice. He discussed the strange nature of his relationships with Kanye and Kid Cudi. He talked about having a baby during the pandemic. He detailed how his beef with McDonald’s led to that diss track for Arby’s. And he addressed a Drake verse on a leaked Jack Harlow song that many perceived as a Pusha diss. He thinks Drake’s bars are old and not sufficiently scathing given the history of their beef: “I’m here to burn down everything.”

Watch both appearances below.