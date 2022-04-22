Stay Inside – “Fracture”

Stay Inside’s Viewing was one of the most accomplished debut albums in a while and one of the best albums of 2020. Today the dark-hued Brooklyn post-hardcore band has returned with their first new song in two years, “Fracture.” In a press release, Stay Inside explain, “The song is about deviating too far from home, and when deciding to leave your past behind, suffering from leaning into a new lifestyle too hard and disintegrating because of it.” It’s got a powerfully surging forward momentum to it at first, and later on they pop off with some high-flying drama that reminds me Deftones. Hear it below.

