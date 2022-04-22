Last month, the Cincinnati post-punk band Crime Of Passing impressed the hell out of me with “Tender Fixation,” an early single from the band’s self-titled debut LP. I can happily report that “Tender Fixation” was not an anomaly. Crime Of Passion’s version of post-punk is fully DIY. It’s scratchy and noisy and relatively lo-fi. But the band also has hooks. Their songs sound like underground anthems, and they recall a time when post-punk and punk were not all that far away from one another.

Crime Of Passion have released a few demos and an EP, but their new self-titled full-length is their first, and it’s proof that they’re the type of underground band who can really sustain a whole album. Andie Luman sings with desperate energy, and I love the interplay between the tingly shards of guitar and the busily muted thump of the rhythm section. Cool album. Stream it below.

<a href="https://crimeofpassing.bandcamp.com/album/crime-of-passing">Crime of Passing by Crime of Passing</a>

Crime Of Passing is out now on Feel It Records.