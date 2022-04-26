Last year, Anika released her first new album in 11 years, the Album Of The Week-worthy Change. She’s about to go out on a headlining tour in support of it, but before that she’s sharing her cover of Psychic TV’s “Godstar,” which appears on Sacred Bones’ upcoming 15th anniversary compilation Todo Muere SBXV. “Psychic TV, specifically the album Orchids, has been a huge influence on my music and human psyche over this musical life,” Anika said in a statement, continuing:

[Genesis] is a big inspiration, the humor and investigation element in their work. I remember going to a talk in NYC where G recommended that no-one finish art school. I like this concept. Perhaps it leaves things unfinished and room for the individual to grow shoots, continue on their own journey. Perhaps this is like music school or any creative school. I think G specifically thought the place was bull and that they could do it better on their own terms, which turned out great. They also told a story about an art school work, which involved a used tampon in the shell of a clock. It was called Period Piece. I like the humor in this piece and the deconstruction of social boundaries. They are for sure an inspiration, in how to do things your own way, carve out your own path and don’t worry too much about what other people are doing.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/14 Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival

05/15 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/17 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

05/19 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/20 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

05/21 Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

05/23 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

05/25 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05/26 Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

05/28 New York, NY @ Knockdown Center

05/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/30 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/31 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

06/1 Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

06/2 Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Arts

06/3 Dallas, TX @ Cheap Steaks

The Todo Muere SBXV is out 5/27 via Sacred Bones.