Philly’s This Is Hardcore Fest Has Hatebreed, Thursday, & A Whole Lot Of Mosh Music

The Philadelphia mosh marathon known as This Is Hardcore hasn’t been able to happen since 2019, but it’s coming back this summer with a big four day program, taking over Philly’s Underground Arts 7/7-8 and then Franklin Music Hall, formerly known as the Electric Factory, 7/9-10. The festival’s two headliners are both bands that came from the hardcore world and went on to experience mainstream success, and they’re both celebrating anniversaries of some of their big albums. Hatebreed’s set will mark the 20th anniversary of their major-label debut Perseverance, while Thursday’s set is dedicated to the 21st anniversary of the band’s classic breakthrough LP Full Collapse.

The bill for This Is Hardcore is heavy on long-established legends, most of which fall into the tough-guy category. Madball, Terror, Merauder, Fury Of Five, Comeback Kid, Killing Time, All Out Way, Leeway, and Ringworm will all play. But the real action might be on the undercard. Plenty of those legend bands are still relevant today, but the bottom two thirds of the bill is loaded with many of the bands currently driving the genre.

The lineup for This Is Hardcore includes relatively recent acts like Section H8, Drain, Never Ending Game, Queensway, Gridiron, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Year Of The Knife, Pain Of Truth, Regulate, One Step Closer, Life’s Question, Age Of Apocalypse, End It, Raw Brigade, Seed Of Pain, and Combust, among many others. You can find all the relevant info on the festival here.