This one is called The Linden Trees Are Still In Blossom. It has six bonus tracks, including the title track, a sequel to the Kortedala classic “A Postcard To Nina.” That one gets a music video by Jesper Norda and Kristian Berglund in which the Lekman of today watches VHS footage of himself in 2003. Lekman shared this statement on the song:

“A Postcard To Nina” was a song that wrote itself. The story happened and on the bus back home from Berlin I realized I just needed to put a melody to it. Nina was my pen pal but we lost touch at some point, years ago. Last time I wrote her, the email bounced. It’s just one of those things that happens I guess but as I was revisiting these old songs, I decided I wanted to send her one more postcard.”

As with last week’s release, Linden Trees is accompanied by a podcast from Secretly Canadian exploring the history of the Kortedala album and Lekman’s work to revive it. You can find the podcast here and the new album and music video below.

<a href="https://jenslekman.bandcamp.com/album/the-linden-trees-are-still-in-blossom">The Linden Trees Are Still In Blossom by Jens Lekman</a>

The Linden Trees Are Still In Blossom is out now digitally and 6/3 physically via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it below.