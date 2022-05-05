Tirzah – “Ribs”

Last year, Tirzah released her excellent sophomore album, Colourgrade, one of the best of 2021. She has some tour dates coming up in the US and UK, and today she’s shared a new single, “Ribs,” which was co-written with the usual Tirzah braintrust of Coby Sey and Mica Levi. “Ribs sit close to the heart. It was another ‘future shadow’ – MF Doom,” Tirzah shared in a statement. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

05/21 Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital Festival

05/23 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

05/25 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/28 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

06/18 London @ Electric Brixton

06/21 Bristol @ Fiddlers

06/22 Glasgow @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse

06/23 Manchester @ The Stoller Hall

06/24 Dublin @ The Button Factory

07/05 Amsterdam @ Bitterzoet

07/06 Berlin @ Beghain

07/07 Paris @ Cafe de la Danse

“Ribs” is out now via Domino.