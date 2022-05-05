Tirzah – “Ribs”

0

Last year, Tirzah released her excellent sophomore album, Colourgrade, one of the best of 2021. She has some tour dates coming up in the US and UK, and today she’s shared a new single, “Ribs,” which was co-written with the usual Tirzah braintrust of Coby Sey and Mica Levi. “Ribs sit close to the heart. It was another ‘future shadow’ – MF Doom,” Tirzah shared in a statement. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
05/21 Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital Festival
05/23 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco
05/25 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/28 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
06/18 London @ Electric Brixton
06/21 Bristol @ Fiddlers
06/22 Glasgow @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse
06/23 Manchester @ The Stoller Hall
06/24 Dublin @ The Button Factory
07/05 Amsterdam @ Bitterzoet
07/06 Berlin @ Beghain
07/07 Paris @ Cafe de la Danse

“Ribs” is out now via Domino.

