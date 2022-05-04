Two Spice Girls Join Netflix’s The Circle

Emma Bunton and Melanie “Mel B” Brown — aka Baby Spice and Scary Spice — have joined the cast of the Netflix reality show The Circle. The first four episodes of the show’s fourth season premiered today, and the Spice Girls were revealed as contestants.

The Circle is a so-called “social experiment and competition show” in which contestants only interact with each other through a social media app and attempt to stay in by remaining the most likable. It’s based on a British reality show that premiered in 2018.

In their introduction, Baby Spice and Scary Spice reveal that, naturally, they’ll be catfishing the contestants in order to hide their true identities. Here’s the clip: