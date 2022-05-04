Two Spice Girls Join Netflix’s The Circle

News May 4, 2022 11:43 AM By James Rettig
0

Two Spice Girls Join Netflix’s The Circle

News May 4, 2022 11:43 AM By James Rettig
0

Emma Bunton and Melanie “Mel B” Brown — aka Baby Spice and Scary Spice — have joined the cast of the Netflix reality show The Circle. The first four episodes of the show’s fourth season premiered today, and the Spice Girls were revealed as contestants.

The Circle is a so-called “social experiment and competition show” in which contestants only interact with each other through a social media app and attempt to stay in by remaining the most likable. It’s based on a British reality show that premiered in 2018.

In their introduction, Baby Spice and Scary Spice reveal that, naturally, they’ll be catfishing the contestants in order to hide their true identities. Here’s the clip:

Related

The Number Ones: Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

1 day ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest