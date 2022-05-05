Last month, Lucius, the duo of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, released Second Nature, their first album in six years. Lucius took a long break in between albums in part because Wolfe and Laessig were so busy singing with other acts, like the War On Drugs and Harry Styles. They also spent much of 2017 and 2018 on tour with former Pink Floyd leader Roger Waters. Last night, when Lucius played New York’s Beacon Theatre, Roger Waters once again sang with the duo.

Lucius’ encore at last night’s set began when Roger Waters took the stage alongside Wolfe and Laessig. Waters played an acoustic guitar, and he sang “Mother,” the classic from Pink Floyd’s 1979 album The Wall, with Lucius. (When the members of Lucius were on tour with Waters, he never did “Mother.”) For this performance, the only instrument was Waters’ acoustic guitar, and his raspy lead vocal, combined with the luminous harmonies of Wolfe and Laessig, sounded pretty amazing. Watch a fan-made video and listen to the original “Mother” below.

Lucius’ Second Nature is out now on Mom + Pop.